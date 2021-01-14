Former NCPD officer arrested for second DUI in past week

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former North Charleston Police Officer Jerome Clemens on Thursday was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving under suspension.

According to jail records, Clemens was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol after a collision near Mountain Pine Road in Berkeley County.

SCHP said that around 2:25 p.m., Clemens was driving a Chevy pickup truck and hit a Kia Forte with two people inside.

No serious injuries were reported, according to SCHP.

Earlier this week, Clemens faced multiple charges after damaging cars and a mailbox while driving under the influence.