Former NFL player turned North Charleston Police officer giving back to hometown

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday highlighted officer Trevon Sanders, a former NFL player turned police officer.

Sanders grew up playing football in North Charleston. Community has always been important to Sanders, according to NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess. Burgess said that Sanders wasn’t sure about joining the NFL, so Burgess told him to give it a shot; if things didn’t work out, he could come back and work for NCPD.

Things did work out for a time. Sanders played for the New York Jets, then joined the XLF for the LA Wildcats before returning to North Charleston and applying to NCPD.

Football taught Sanders discipline and accountability — traits he carries into his work as a police officer.

He said that he wants to help make his home safer. “Don’t leave your people hanging,” Sanders said, noting that he wants people to know that he is here to help.

