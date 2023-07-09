CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family and friends honored the life of former South Carolina Representative Curtis Inabinett Sr. on Saturday.

The decorated and instrumental Curtis Inabinett passed on June 26, according to his family.

Inabinett represented Charleston and Colleton County at the State House for eight years in the 1990s.

He was the first Black mayor of Ravenel and was the first Black man appointed to the Charleston County Election Commission.

His memory was honored on Saturday at a funeral service at Charleston First Assembly in West Ashley.

Congressman James E. Clyburn, Mayor John Teckenburg, Attorney Andrew Savage, and other dignitaries spoke at the service.