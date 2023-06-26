CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Representative Curtis Inabinett Sr. passed away Monday at the age of 91, according to his family.

Inabinett was just days shy of his 92 birthday.

He represented portions of Charleston and Colleton Counties at the Statehouse from 1991-99.

Prior to his time as a State Representative, Inabinett served as the mayor of Ravenel from 1982 to 1990.

He was the first Black mayor of Ravenel and the first Black person appointed to the Charleston County Election Commission, according to his son Dr. Curtus Inabinett Jr.

Inabinett also served as a member of Charleston County Council and as a teacher and principal at several Lowcountry schools.

Inabinett received the Order of the Palmetto and was also the namesake for a post office in Ravenel and the Curtis B. Inabinett Sr. Highway.