Former Wando football coach, athletic director Bob Hayes passes away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School officials announced the passing of former Wando football coach and athletic director, Bob Hayes, following a battle with cancer.

Hayes’ impact to the athletic community was tangible, according to Charleston County School District’s C.O.O, Jeff Borowy:

“He’s made a world of difference since the day he got here..We have won the Carlisle Cup for the past 4 or 5 years- which signifies that we’re the best athletic program at the 5-A level in the state of South Carolina.”

Recently, the field at the District Two Regional Stadium was named “Robert E. Hayes Field” in his honor.

There are currently few details regarding his passing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.