SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Moultrie will celebrate the 246th anniversary of the first American victory in the Revolutionary War with live reenactments and demonstrations.

The Battle of Sullivan’s Island took place June 28, 1776 and represented the first major loss for British troops.

One June 25 and 26, 2022, guests are invited to the site of the battle for reenactments including musket an cannon drills and firing demonstrations.

Soldiers in period uniforms will be hosting cannon demonstrations on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m., as well as on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. Musket demonstrations will take place on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m., as well as on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

The park entrance fee will be waived on Saturday.

