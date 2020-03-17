Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie to close Wednesday amid coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historic Parks joined a growing list of closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The parks will close beginning Wednesday following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and recommendations from state and local public health officials.

Officials say the closures will help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park will be temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 18, 2020, and will remain closed until further notice.

The parks will announce re-openings on their official websites and social media channels.