Four Charleston County Public Library branches to reopen next week with limited services

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library has announced a plan to allow some in-person services at four branches beginning next week.

All CCPL branches were closed back in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. They later began offering curbside services for those looking to pick up a new book to read.

On Monday August 10th, patrons will be allowed inside the facilities to browse for books and DVDs, utilize mobile printing, apply for a new library card, and take advantage of other services.

These branches include the Main Library, Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, Wando Mount Pleasant Library and Dorchester Road Regional Library. The remaining branches are still closed to the public but will still offer curbside pick-up services.

“We look forward to welcoming our patrons back inside our library locations and are committed to do so in a manner that is safe for our public and for our staff,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig.

The branches will be open to the public at the following times:

Monday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The four libraries above will provide the following in-library services:

Browsing of materials (books, DVD’s, etc.)

Use of self-checkout

Mobile printing*

Self-serve copier service will be available with limited staff assistance*

Applying for a new library card or transitioning from a temporary eCard

In-building “Grab and Go” service for picking up items placed on hold

Interlibrary loan lending

It’s important to note, library staff cannot offer change for printing or copying. Patrons will have to use their own available cash or use a debit/credit card.

Masks will be required at all times while inside a library and the masks must fully cover the nose and mouth.