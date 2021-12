CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Saturday, Charleston Fire crews responded to a fire at a single-family home on James Island.

According to CFD, the fire displaced four residents of the home – located on the 100 block of Chipley Terrace.

No injuries have been reported. Fire crews are on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Details are limited at the moment.

