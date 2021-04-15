Four dogs rescued from North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) on Thursday rescued four dogs from a house fire on Hillview Lane.

According to NCFD, the call came in around 12:32 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire venting from the roof of a single-story home.

NCFD began working to extinguish the fire and searched the house. They found four dogs inside, all of which were evacuated.

The two residents of the home are being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.