Four men arrested after guns found in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police say that four men have been arrested after they were found with guns.

This was a result of three separate investigations within several hours of each other on Tuesday, October 1.

Anthony Fobbs, Luther Smith, and Rayekon Jones were charged with unlawful carry of a gun.

Deangelo Brown was also charged with unlawful carry of a gun, possession of a stolen gun and possession of Methamphetamine after corrections officers said they found a bag of drugs in Brown’s clothing during his intake in jail.