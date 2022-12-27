NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) has released additional details about a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive.

According to NCFD, units were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. after a smoke alarm was activated in the home. Crews arrived to find “heavy smoke from the front door and eves of the house.”

Via NCFD Via NCFD

After getting the fire under control, crews went inside and rescued several pets. The pets and one resident were given first aid on scene.

Two turtles, three dogs, six lizards, and three cats were rescued, but three cats did not survive, according to NCFD.

Two adults and two children were also displaced by the fire.

NCFD determined that the fire was caused by an “unattended candle.”