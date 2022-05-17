MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will host its annual Fourth of July Fireworks Blast on Independence Day.

Beginning at 6:00 p.m., guests can enjoy a free party at Patriots Point next to the USS Yorktown. There will be live music, over a dozen food trucks, and a fireworks show after sundown.

For guests that want an elevated viewing experience, tickets aboard the USS Yorktown flight deck will be available for $25. Guests can enjoy food trucks at the free party, then head onto the Yorktown at 7:30, where they can enjoy dessert from King of Pops. The flight deck will close following the fireworks show.

Tickets will be sold from the Patriots Point ticket window beginning at 9:00 a.m. on July 4. Admission is limited and tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of six tickets per guest. Tickets cannot be resold.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs to the free and paid events.

Parking at Patriots Point will be $20 per vehicle for the entire day. Parking is limited, so guests are encouraged to rideshare or carpool.