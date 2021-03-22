Free and Fresh Fridge coming to St. Paul’s Hollywood Library

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) Free and Fresh Program is expanding by adding a refrigerator to the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library.

The fridge will be stocked with fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as easy healthy recipes and nutrition information. The items are free to community members during library hours. This is all part of the Free and Fresh Program’s effort to expand access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

CCPL Outreach Manager Kathleen Montgomery described the initiative as “an effort to combat food insecurity in Charleston County,” noting that “many areas around the county are food deserts, including the Hollywood area.”

The St. Paul’s Hollywood Library is also home to a community garden, which will be used to help stock the fridge.