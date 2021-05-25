RIDE TO THE BEACH: CARTA launches free summer shuttle from Mount Pleasant to Isle of Palms this weekend

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – CARTA is launching its new beach shuttle service – just in time for Memorial Day weekend – with the hope to alleviate traffic and beach parking issues on the Isle of Palms.

The Beach Reach Summer Program begins service this weekend with the first free shuttle starting at 9:15 a.m.

The shuttle will run every hour from 9:15 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the Summer. Riders can hop on the bus at the Mount Pleasant Towne Centre along Market Center Boulevard to be dropped off at 9th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard on the Isle of Palms.

Leaders say two major goals for the project include getting people to the beach and making it easier for everyone to enjoy a little fun in the sun.

“For free, you can come and enjoy one of the most beautiful places in Charleston County: The Isle of Palms,” said Charleston County Councilmember Mike Seekings during an announcement about the service on Tuesday.

Mayors on both the Isle of Palms and the Town of Mount Pleasant hope the accessibility will make things better for everyone without costing them money.

“We worked together, we came together as a region in the sense of community to make this work, and I think we just need to keep doing that,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.

“I applaud CARTA, I applaud Mount Pleasant, I applaud Charleston County for thinking outside the box and trying to make beach access easier.,” said Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll.

Both municipalities agreed to fund the shuttle, making access to the beach free for all riders.

CARTA tested the service last September.