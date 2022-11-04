CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic located on Johns Island is extending its service area for uninsured residents.

BIFMC will expand its free services to those residing or working in Megget, Ravenel, Hollywood, and Walterboro.

The clinic is extending the Hospitality Inclusion Project to those areas as well.

BIFMC only served those living or working on Johns, James, or Wadmalaw Islands; Folly Beach; or adults who served in Downtown Charleston’s hospitality industry prior to the clinic’s expansion.

“. We will continue to stand in the gap of health care inequity and offer free, high quality, compassionate medical services to those without health insurance, and we look forward to extending our hand as we are able in the future – all thanks to the generosity of our donors and volunteers,” BIFMC stated in a release.

