Free health screenings, school supplies, and a special guest at “Repack the Backpack!” event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – First Choice and the City of North Charleston will host “Repack the Backpack!” this Saturday, January 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the new City of Charleston Athletic Center, 5800 Casper Padgette Way.

According to the release, the event will offer health screenings for all ages, children’s activities, refreshments, and backpacks filled with school supplies.

The backpacks will be given away free of charge, but only while supplies last, so those hoping to participate should register in advance by calling: 1-888-676-9588.

According to Director of Community Education, Addie Bors, “more than 15 health care providers, agencies, and community partners [will] join us for our first ‘Repack the Backpack!’ event to help children get checkups and school supplies…so they can finish the second half of the school year strong.”

Dr. Kirt Caton emphasized the importance of the event, stating that “school-age children up to age 21 need yearly well visits with a primary care physician, and our staff can help First Choice members schedule these appointments with their doctors.”

The event will also feature a very special guest: University of South Carolina Gamecocks director of player development for life skills and former star running back, Marcus Lattimore.

Lattimore is familiar with the organization, regularly participating in Select Health’s First Choice Fit annual youth fitness camps, which will be held in February of this year.

The programs were formed in response to the idea that “good health is proven to help children perform their best in school”, as Dr. Kirt Caton explained.

Select Health’s school focused initiative, Jump Start, “has served more than 16,000 families in the last 11 years”, according to the press release.

With the addition of the “Repack the Backpack!” event, they hope to expand their reach even more in the new year.