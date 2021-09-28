Free hiring event in Charleston with Career Center of the Southeast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A national career fair company is presenting a free hiring event on September 28th.

Career Center of the Southeast will host the hiring event Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Local Works in Charleston for Direct Auto and Career Center.

Direct Auto Insurance and Career Center has dozens of openings in sales, marketing, and customer service.

The purpose of the event is to provide employment opportunities and other resources to promote community empowerment and strengthen community partnerships.

The center is “on a personal mission to place 2,021 people back to work in 2021.”

Local Works is located at 1859 Summerville Ave. Suite 800 in Charleston.

For more information, visit southeastcareercenter.com.