CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is hosting a free June 30 concert at The Joe to kick off Independence Day celebrations.

The Charleston Symphony will perform “a blend of patriotic melodies and classical favorites,” including “a salute to the armed forces and [popular] favorites by renowned composers such as Tchaikovsky.”

Guest musician Javetta Campbell will join the concert, performing popular songs and Broadway showtunes.

Mayor John Tecklenburg will also narrate “Lincoln Portrait” by Aaron Copland.

A fireworks show will take place after the concert.

Concessions will be available.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the family-friendly event begins at 8:00 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available and must be reserved in advance.