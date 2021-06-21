Free meals for students with summer feeding program to begin Monday in Charleston Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library, Charleston County School District, and the Lowcountry Food Bank are teaming up to help provide free meals and snacks over the summer for students in the area.

The Summer Feeding Program begins Monday, June 21 and end August 6 at select CCPL branches and Mobile Library stops.

The program will provide free lunches or snacks to children and teenagers ages 18 and younger during the traditional summer vacation time period.

Hot lunches are provided by the CCSD’s Nutrition Services Department for distribution at six library branches Monday through Friday and all meals meet federal meal pattern and nutritional requirments.

“Providing equitable access to vital resources is a key focus of CCPL, and we are thrilled to expand our Summer Feeding program to even more areas of the county through our Mobile Library,” said Devon Andrews, CCPL Associate Director, Community Engagement. “We are so grateful to our partners at CCSD Nutrition Services and Lowcountry Food Bank for making this program possible and helping us better serve the Charleston community.”

Meals will be available at the following branches during the following times:

John’s Island Regional: 3531 Maybank Highway, John’s Island

10:30 – 10:45 a.m.

Otranto Regional: 2261 Otranto Road, Charleston

**Projected to BEGIN July 7 due to construction

10:30 – 10:45 a.m.

Dorchester Road Regional: 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

**Projected to END June 30 due to construction

11:10 – 11:25 a.m.

John L. Dart: 1067 King Street, Charleston

11:30 – 11:45 a.m.

Cooper River Memorial: 2036 Cherokee Street, Charleston

12 – 12:15 p.m.

Main Library: 68 Calhoun Street, Charleston

12 – 12:15 p.m.

12 – 12:15 p.m. Hearty snacks will be provided by the LFB between June 21 and Aug. 6 at the following locations, dates and times: McClellanville: 222 Baker Street, McClellanville

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 12 -1 p.m.

(On Tuesdays, breakfast will be served from 10 – 11 a.m. courtesy of CCSD) Edisto: 1589 Highway 174, Edisto Island

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. 2 – 3 p.m. Baxter-Patrick James Island: 1858 Grimball Road, Charleston

Monday – Friday, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

CCPL’s Mobile Library: Various Stops Wadmalaw Community Center: 5605 Katy Hill Road, Wadmalaw Island

First and Third Thursdays of the Month, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Adams Run Wiltown Community Center: 5779 Parkers Ferry Road, Adams Run

First and Third Thursdays of the Month, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Awendaw Seewee Outpost: 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

Second and Fourth Thursdays of the Month, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Cold lunch will be provided by the LFB between June 21 and Aug. 6 at the following locations, dates and times:

St. Paul’s Hollywood: 5130 Highway 165, Hollywood Monday – Friday, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

