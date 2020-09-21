Free parking for flooding in Lowcountry garages coming to an end Monday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Free parking allowed in city owned garages for flooding throughout the Lowcountry will end Monday, September 21, at 4 p.m.

Garages allowing free parking until then include:

Aquarium Garage

Concord/Cumberland Garage

Queen St. Garage

Visitor Center Garage

99 West Edge Garage

Golf carts and trailers are not allowed in the garages.

When exiting the garage, push the assistance button on the call box to let them know that you are there for flood parking so that you can exit for free.