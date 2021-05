In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 photo, baskets of fresh vegetables is displayed at the Hungry Harvest reduced-cost produce market at the YMCA of Frederick County’s teaching kitchen in Frederick, Md. (Dan Gross/The Frederick News-Post via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bethel United Methodist Church on Saturday will host a free open-air produce market.

The market, located at 57 Pitt Street, will begin at 10:00 a.m. and last until supplies are gone.

Over 5,000 pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and dairy products will be available for those in need as part of the Fresh XPress program by Lowcountry Food Bank.

Additional markets are scheduled for the second Sunday of each month through the end of the year.