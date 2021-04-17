Free shredding events throughout Charleston County on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Free document shredding will be available at three Charleston locations from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday.

The county emphasized that the events are for shredding only, not hazardous waste disposal.

Additionally, the event is for personal documents; no commercial business documents will be accepted.

Residents should bring their documents in a paper bag or box to one of the following locations:

  • Mt Pleasant DMV – 1189 Sweetgrass Basket Pkwy., Mt. Pleasant 29466
  • North Charleston City Hall – 2500 City Hall Ln., North Charleston 29406
  • West Ashley High School – 4060 W Wildcat Blvd., Charleston 29414

