Free shredding events throughout Charleston County on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Free document shredding will be available at three Charleston locations from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday.

The county emphasized that the events are for shredding only, not hazardous waste disposal.

Additionally, the event is for personal documents; no commercial business documents will be accepted.

Residents should bring their documents in a paper bag or box to one of the following locations: