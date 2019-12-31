Charleston, S.C. -WCBD- The Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor is hosting “Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch night and Emancipation Day Celebration.”

The celebration takes place at Morris Brown AME Church in downtown Charleston. The day program begins at 12 p.m. and last until 2 p.m. The evening service starts at 10 p.m.

The annual service honors American ancestors who spent New Year’s Eve waiting for their freedom 158 years ago before the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on January 1st, 1963.

Heather Hodges, Executive Director of the Gullah Geechee Corridor says the service is a history program and hopes people leave with a better understanding of the tradition.

Visitors will experience a traditional service with performances by Ann Caldwell and the Magnolia Singers as well as dance numbers and poetry readings.