French-style bistro to open in Mount Pleasant with farm-to-table cuisine

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- After a busy few months of cleaning, preparing and planning; a French-style bistro is planning to open in Mount Pleasant. Owners Philippe Bernier, Carole Robert and Mark Manly say ‘Ville Sainte Bistro’ is about two things: fresh food and family.

Robert and her husband were the owners of Annie’s Bistro in Mount Pleasant. Nearly two years after it’s closing, they are thrilled to have a fresh start.

Baked Cod with roasted potatoes and succotash

Salad featuring Johns Island tomatoes

“People have really been missing her food and the cuisine she brought to the table,” says Bernier.

The new restaurant’s name ‘Ville Sainte Bistro’ is French for Holy City. The menu will feature both classic French dishes and a few twists on American favorites.

“It will be a little bit of everything. I’m a real French chef, born and raised in Paris. Cooking for so many hours is hard, but love making people happy with food.” says Robert.

The ‘One-Eyed Jack’ Burger

Seared Duck

Champagne scampi with stone crab

Planning a restaurant in itself is challenging; especially in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Over the last few months, the group has worked hard to watch their vision come to life.

“We definitely want to make sure that we’re taking all the precautions so that when people come out they feel safe when they dine with us,” says Bernier. “We’ve been tackling every small obstacle that we encounter, and we’re excited to officially open.”

Ville Sainte Bistro is passionate about serving food that is farm-to-table. Approximately 80% of their ingredients will be sourced from local farmers, butchers and seafood providers. The other 20% will come from authentic French distributers.

“There are no big companies coming to deliver food here,” says Robert. “There are also no freezers in this building. All the food coming in is fresh so it will be refrigerated, prepared and served in 24-48 hours,” says Bernier.

The group is thrilled to open their doors on July 14th, Bastille Day, in honor of France’s Independence Day. For more information on the grand opening and making reservations, click here.