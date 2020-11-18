Freshfields Village matching letters to Santa with donations to Child Advocacy Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Freshfields Village has pledged a $5 donation to the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center for each letter to Santa placed in their mailbox between November 23 and December 18.

The Village, which is located between Kiawah and Seabrook Islands, will have a special mailbox set up “near the Christmas trees on the Village Green” to receive letters meant for the North Pole.

Those that include a return address will receive a special surprise. Parents can also email a return address to freshfields@northwoodretail.com.

Each letter placed in the mailbox will help fund Dee Norton’s services, which “include providing immediate support and assistance to children and families through forensic interviews, medical examinations and mental health assessments, and immediate support and coordination.”

While visiting the village, families can enjoy the following events: