Friends and family walk in remembrance of Terrence Singleton

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)- Tonight, as the sun set over the Charleston Battery, friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of Terrence Singleton.

The 30 year old was declared missing on July 24th after Coast Guard crew found his unattended crabbing boat with the engine still running.

After 2 days of searching the Coast Guard discovered Singleton’s body in the Ashley River the morning of July 26th.

Singleton was a local crabber that operated T and J Seafood. He came from a family of crabbers. His aunt, Marsha Singleton, recalls her father taking them crabbing from a young age.

According to his family, he was a humble and laid back individual that loved his sons; TJ and Jai’ceon.

Although he loved his job of crabbing, Singleton did not eat seafood himself.

“He doesn’t actually like seafood,” Marsha claimed, “he loved supplying seafood for everybody else but was not a seafood eater at all.”

Singleton’s brother Davontae was surprised at the dozens of people that came out to support their family. He led the group in a prayer before they set off on their walk.

“We’re thankful for the life that he did live, and the opportunity that we did get to have to be with him,” said Davontae.

A memorial service for Terrence Singleton will be held tomorrow, August 3rd, at noon.