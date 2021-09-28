Frothy Beard Brewing Co. and Charleston Co. Board of Elections Partner for National Voter Registration Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – September 28, 2021 is recognized as National Voter Registration Day.

The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has partnered up with Frothy Beard Brewing Company for an event to celebrate the day.

They are celebrating National Voter Registration Day with the unveiling of the “I Voted” Kolsch beer. The Board of Elections will be onsite from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with their new satellite voting unit.

The unveiling is to bring awareness to not only registering to vote, but the role voters can play in upcoming elections as poll workers.

“We are excited that Frothy Beard chose to partner with us to promote voter registration and the need for poll managers in Charleston County. We have an increasing need to make it easier for citizens to register to vote and update their voter registration information,” said Board of Elections Director Isaac Cramer.

The Board of Elections will be onsite from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with their new Satellite Voting Unit (SVU). The event is open to the public.

The beer was selected after Frothy Beard asked patrons to vote between an English Summer Ale and Kolsch. The beer will be a limited edition can and features a QR code that links to the BEVR website.

South Carolinians can register or update their address with their driver’s license at scvotes.gov or at BEVR’s office at 4367 Headquarters Rd. North Charleston, SC 29405. The registration deadline for the November 2nd Municipal Elections is October 3, 2021.