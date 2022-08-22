CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Frothy Beard Brewing Company is celebrating all things pizza with specials throughout the week.

August 22 through 25, guests can enjoy different pizza deals and events each night at the brewery’s Sam Rittenberg Boulevard location .

On Monday, cheese and pepperoni deep dish pizzas will be available beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Pizza flights will be available Tuesday beginning at 5:00 p.m. The flights will include a 10″ pizza divided into four different styles and will be paired with beer flights.

On Wednesday, guests can participate in multiple pizza eating contests. The speed eating contest starts at 7:00 p.m., followed by the competition to see who can eat the most pizza at 7:30 p.m. Registration begins at 6:00 p.m.

Rounding out the event will be $5.00 slice specials beginning at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Dessert pizzas will be available all week.