MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A fuel spill is impacting traffic in the area of Shelmore Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.

Inspector Chris Rosier with the Mount Pleasant Police Department tells News 2 crews are on the scene of a fuel spill at the Shell gas station on Shelmore Blvd at Frontage St.

Rosier said the scene is contained. Motorists should avoid the area.