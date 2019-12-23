FULL LIST: Roads closed due to flooding in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 has declared a Weather Alert Day for Monday as a storm system is expected to create heavy flooding and gusty winds across the Lowcountry.
The following roads are currently closed due to flooding:
- Ashley Ave – Sabin to Calhoun
- Ashley Ave – Calhoun to Bull
- Barre – from Montague to Beaufain
- Beaufain – Rutledge to Pitt
- Bee Street from Cherry to Courtnay
- Bogard – Norman to President
- Calhoun Street from Rutledge to Ogier
- Cherry – Cannon to Bee
- Drake – South to Chapel
- East Bay at Water Street
- Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue
- Gadsden – Calhoun to Beaufain
- Hagood between slightly north of Fishburne to Spring
- Jonathan Lucas
- King Street and Huger Street
- Lockwood Drive between Wenthworth and Broad
- Lockwood Drive ramp between US17 and Lockwood Drive
- Lockwood/Broad from Chisolm to Wentworth
- Morrison from Huger to Cooper
- North Market – Anson to East Bay
- Ogier from Vanderhorst to Calhoun
- President – Bogard to Crosstown
- Rutledge – Calhoun to Bull
- South Market – Anson to East Bay
- Saint Andrews Blvd – between US 17 and Saint Andrews Blvd.
- Sheppard – Crosstown to Rutledge
- Washington from Hasell to Laurens
- Washington Street at Society Street
- Wentworth – Lockwood and Ashley