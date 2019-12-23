FULL LIST: Roads closed due to flooding in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 has declared a Weather Alert Day for Monday as a storm system is expected to create heavy flooding and gusty winds across the Lowcountry.

The following roads are currently closed due to flooding:

  • Ashley Ave – Sabin to Calhoun
  • Ashley Ave – Calhoun to Bull
  • Barre – from Montague to Beaufain
  • Beaufain – Rutledge to Pitt
  • Bee Street from Cherry to Courtnay
  • Bogard – Norman to President
  • Calhoun Street from Rutledge to Ogier
  • Cherry – Cannon to Bee
  • Drake – South to Chapel
  • East Bay at Water Street
  • Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue
  • Gadsden – Calhoun to Beaufain
  • Hagood between slightly north of Fishburne to Spring
  • Jonathan Lucas
  • King Street and Huger Street
  • Lockwood Drive between Wenthworth and Broad
  • Lockwood Drive ramp between US17 and Lockwood Drive
  • Lockwood/Broad from Chisolm to Wentworth
  • Morrison from Huger to Cooper
  • North Market – Anson to East Bay
  • Ogier from Vanderhorst to Calhoun
  • President – Bogard to Crosstown
  • Rutledge – Calhoun to Bull
  • South Market – Anson to East Bay
  • Saint Andrews Blvd – between US 17 and Saint Andrews Blvd.
  • Sheppard – Crosstown to Rutledge
  • Washington from Hasell to Laurens
  • Washington Street at Society Street
  • Wentworth – Lockwood and Ashley

