CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations developing affordable housing can now apply for grants from Charleston County.

Non-profit and for-profit organizations could receive up to $2 million as part of the Affordable Housing Gap Financing Grant Program.

Funds can be put towards the development of both rental and for-sale affordable housing units.

The program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 and all applicants must be in compliance with ARPA requirements.

All applications must be in by November 11.

Click here to apply.