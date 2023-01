CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Funeral plans have been announced for the late South Carolina politician Arthur Ravenel Jr.

Ravenel died Monday at the age of 95, according to his family.

A service will be held Friday, January 20 at the French Huguenot Church in Downtown Charleston, where Ravenel was a lifelong member. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m., followed by the interment at the French Huguenot Church Cemetary.

The service will livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.