CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Funeral services have been announced for Emily Meggett, the New York Times best-selling author and woman affectionately known as the Matriarch of Edisto Island.

Meggett died April 21 after a brief illness. She was 90 years old.

A viewing will be held April 28 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Smith-McNeal Funeral Home in North Charleston.

A service will be held April 29 at 11:00 a.m. at New First Missionary Baptist Church on Edisto Island.

The service will be livestreamed by the Smith-McNeal Funeral Home.