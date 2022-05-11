CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Funeral and celebration of life services have been announced for three women killed in a Sunday night collision involving a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy.

Stephanie Dantzler (53) and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams (28) and Miranda Dantzler-Williams (22) were traveling southbound on Highway 17 while Deputy Emily Pelletier was heading down New Road responding to a call for a disabled vehicle.

According to an incident report, evidence at the scene indicated Pelletier struck the victims’ vehicle in the driver’s side. All three women died at the scene.

A visitation for the women is being held at Koger’s Mortuary Serivce in Walterboro on May 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A celebration of life is being held at Walterboro Christian Center on May 14 at 11:00 a.m.

The celebration of life will be live streamed at this link.

Click here for more information on arrangements.