CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The future of Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy could be discussed during a meeting planned for Monday.

An agenda item for Monday night’s board meeting shows that a personnel matter will be discussed.

Sources tell News 2 that the matter may involve Superintendent Don Kennedy.

The matter was brought on by five board members including Pamela McKinney, Darlene Roberson, Keith Grybowski, Ed Kelley, and Leah Whatley.

That meeting is set to begin at 5:15 p.m.

Kennedy, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer, was named the district’s superintendent in June 2022. He took over for Dr. Gerrita Postlewait who resigned from the position effective July 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, the board is also scheduled to discuss the budget for the 2023-24 school year at 3:15 p.m.

