Future of Clamagore submarine in question at Patriots Point

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The future of the Clamagore is uncertain despite the positive boost from legislators.

On Tuesday, state legislators overturned the governor’s veto and secured $2.7 million to give to Patriots Point to sink the Clamagore.

The Clamagore is an iconic cold war submarine currently on display in Charleston.

The ship is in need of more than $9 million in repairs, so in an effort to preserve the sub, Patriots Point wants to sink it.

Patriots Point spokesman Chris Hauff told News 2 the decision to sink the ship was a hard business decision, but one that ensures the museum is self-sustaining long term since the cost of the repairs are so high.

A lawsuit filed by opponents will likely hold up the plans.