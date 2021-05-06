Gallery: Bill Murray, 315th Airlift Wing celebrate RiverDogs season opener with flyover

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s favorite funny dude and baseball buff Bill Murray joined Reservists from the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston (JBC) Tuesday to kickoff the RiverDogs season opener with a C-17 flyover.

Murray is a co-owner of the RiverDogs. He also serves as the team’s official “Director of Fun.”

Courtesy: JBC

The flyover marked the first game since September of 2019, before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 season.

Flyovers are exciting spectacles for the public and help pilots keep up required hours.

Lt. Col. Wayne Capps said explained that flyovers add “readiness training for aircrews, who are often relied upon to be over target at a specifically coordinated time – especially when airdropping troops or supplies to troops on the ground in overseas military operations.”

He went on to say that the men and women of JBC “love the community [they] serve, and [they] love to actively participate with [their] community and community leaders every chance [they] get.”