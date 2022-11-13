CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Deputies held a graduation ceremony for several graduates at Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday.
According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, 11 juvenile residents graduated from the Building Better Bridges (BBB) program through the Father to Father organization.
The program educates students on making choices that benefit their mental, physical and economic health.
The BBB program involved topics including:
- Responsible decision making
- Effective communications skills
- Prevention from engaging in risky behaviors
- Responsibilities of early fatherhood
One graduate was also presented with a GED diploma.
Congratulations graduates!