CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Deputies held a graduation ceremony for several graduates at Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, 11 juvenile residents graduated from the Building Better Bridges (BBB) program through the Father to Father organization.

Photo: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

The program educates students on making choices that benefit their mental, physical and economic health.

The BBB program involved topics including:

Responsible decision making

Effective communications skills

Prevention from engaging in risky behaviors

Responsibilities of early fatherhood

One graduate was also presented with a GED diploma.

Congratulations graduates!