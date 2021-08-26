Gallery: Lowcountry first responders recognize K9 teams on National Dog Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – August 26 is National Dog Day and local law enforcement agencies are taking time to spotlight their hardworking four-legged team members.

Summerville PD

Rufus, Summerville Fire and Rescue

Walterboro PD

Charleston PD

Mount Pleasant PD

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

North Charleston Police Department

K9s assist law enforcement with detecting items like drugs, weapons, and explosives. They can also assist with tracking in pursuits and missing persons cases.

The highly-trained dogs work closely with their handlers, and often go on to live with their handlers after retiring.

Each of the agencies pointed out the critical role that K9s play and thanked the dogs for their service.