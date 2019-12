ST. ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Highway 61 between Sycamore Drive and Wesley Drive is currently closed due to a garbage truck that is on fire, according to the Charleston Police Department (CPD).

According to the dispatch website, the call came in at 10:50 a.m.

We have contacted the St. Andrews Fire Department, who is responding to the scene.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open