Garrett Academy inducts William “Butch” Barfield into the Athletic Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- William “Butch” Barfield has touched countless lives both on and off the field during his many years of playing, coaching, and serving the city of North Charleston.

Tonight he was honored under the Friday Night Lights of Hibbie Ayoub Stadium. His jersey is now retired into the Garrett Academy Athletic Hall of Fame.

Barfield believes a great deal of his success started on the football field back in the 1980’s. There, he learned the skills that helped him devote his life to serving others.

“I take a lot of pride from where I came from because it really has directed where I’ve been and where I’m going,” says Barfield.

Not only did he give back to his alma mater; he’s served as the Emergency Operations Director for the City of North Charleston for 37 years.

He’s described as someone who not only loves the North Charleston community; but wants to make it a better place to live, work and play.

Barfield says one of the greatest parts of being honored tonight was hearing from former students that he coached.

“Being able to come back and reflect on all the kids I’ve come in contact with; and have them contact me when they heard about this…it’s very heartwarming,” says Barfield.

While his football career has been laid to rest, his legacy will live on as he continues to serve the North Charleston community.