Gas leak shuts down streets in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several streets were closed in downtown Charleston early Wednesday morning because of a gas leak.

Both the Charleston police and fire departments responded to the scene around 6:00 a.m., as well as Dominion Energy, to make necessary repairs on that gas line and secure the area.

King Street at Wentworth Street and Fulton Street were closed for a few hours, as well as Market and Archdale.

Chief Fire Marshal with the Charleston Fire Department said emergency crews cleared the scene around 6:00 a.m.

Dominion Energy is on scene to contain leak.

