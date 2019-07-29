Breaking News
Gas leak sparks fire, impacts traffic on Dorchester Road

Charleston County News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 400 people were without power after a gas leak sparked a fire early Monday morning.

According to the North Charleston Fire Department, the leak occurred in the 3900 block of Dorchester Road just after 6:00 a.m.

Dominion Energy crews worked for much of the morning to shut off the flow of gas and determine the cause of a downed powerline. That leak was later secured around 10:00 a.m.

They said power has been restored to the majority of customers impacted.

A portion of Dorchester Road remains closed to traffic. Motorists should find an alternative route.

Crews will remain on scene making final repairs.

