Gas leak sparks fire, impacts traffic on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 400 people were without power after a gas leak sparked a fire early Monday morning.

According to the North Charleston Fire Department, the leak occurred in the 3900 block of Dorchester Road just after 6:00 a.m.

WATCH LIVE: A portion of Dorchester Road remains shut down as crews work to repair a gas leak fire. More than 400 currently without power. Posted by WCBD News 2 on Monday, July 29, 2019

Dominion Energy crews worked for much of the morning to shut off the flow of gas and determine the cause of a downed powerline. That leak was later secured around 10:00 a.m.

They said power has been restored to the majority of customers impacted.

A portion of Dorchester Road remains closed to traffic. Motorists should find an alternative route.

Crews will remain on scene making final repairs.