GCPD working to identify armed bank robbery suspects

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Monday appealed to the public for assistance in identifying two suspects involved in an armed bank robbery.

According to GCPD, the robbery took place Sunday around 7:21 p.m. at the BB&T Bank on the 140 block of St. James Avenue.

The suspects approached an ATM repairman and robbed him at gunpoint.

GCSO describes the suspects as two black males between the ages of 15 and 18 years old.

One suspect was around 5’8″ and was wearing a black hoodie, light jeans, and white shoes.

The other suspect was around 5’6″, had short dreadlocks, and was wearing a Chicago Bulls sweater with light jeans, white shoes, and a white mask. He was wearing a blue medical glove over his right hand, which was the hand holding the gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD at (843) 863-5200.