Gearing up for Charleston County’s First Day Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The first day of school is right around the corner and what better way to celebrate and prepare than with Charleston County’s First Day Festival.

First Day Festival is a celebration of education and the start of the new school year.

Families are invited to come to Liberty Square and Gadsdenboro Park in downtown Charleston on Sunday, August 18th to attend the festival, receive Free School Supplies, information on educational and community programs they can access and benefit from.

You can also tour the SC Aquarium for free during the hours of the festival.

Limited free boat rides are provided, as well as a free food distribution sponsored by Lowcountry Food Bank.

The festival runs from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Liberty Square, the SC Aquarium, and Gadsdenboro Park.

CCSD will be on hand to help guide families regarding questions related to the start of the new school year. The City of Charleston Recreation Department will spearhead the Kids Zone, offering entertaining activities for attending children.