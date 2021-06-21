George Lopez Tacos available in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Actor and comedian George Lopez is brining a DIY taco experience to the Lowcountry, with the launch of his delivery-only taco service in Charleston.

Through a partnership with Nextbite, tacos will be delivered to customers deconstructed, so each taco is built to perfection.

The menu features two styles of tacos — La Chingona and La Mas Cabrona — in either pork carnitas, chicken tinga, or beef ranchero verde.

Provided by Greg Cahill

Family-style kits are also available, complete with tortillas, protein of choice, peppers and onions, and toppings like pico, jalapenos, and avocado crema. Sides include chips and salsa or guacamole and churro bites.

The tacos are available for delivery via Uber Eats, Doordash, Postmates, and Grubhub.