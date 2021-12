Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Mannino examines a Sailor using a dermatascope and magnifying loops during a skin cancer screening at Naval Special Warfare medical clinic at Naval Amphibious Base, Coronado. More than 70 Sailors in special warfare commands were screened for skin cancer during the event.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston-based Germain Dermatology will offer free skin cancer screenings for two days only.

The screenings will be performed by Dr. Joshua Black at the practice’s John’s Island office on December 14 and 15 only.

Patients must call to make an appointment as time slots are limited.

To schedule an appointment, call (843) 881-4440.