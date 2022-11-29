NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative machine technology company announced a multi-million dollar expansion in the North Charleston area.

Zeltwanger LP, headquartered in Germany, announced Tuesday a $12.5 million expansion that will create 24 new jobs.

The company produces machine products and also serves a variety of industries ranging from plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, medical technology, automation technology, the packaging industry, and the aerospace industry, according to county officials.

Officials say the increased demands in the Charleston area will be accommodated by additional production.

The expansion is due to be completed by 2023.

Jobseekers can visit the company’s career page for career opportunities.