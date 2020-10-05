Girl, 13, injured during drive-by shooting Saturday night in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a 13-year-old girl Saturday night.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting on Kindlewood Drive in Ladson sometime after 9:00 p.m.

Once there, deputies say they located a juvenile inside a residence who was struck by a projectile. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to Capt. Antonio, the juvenile was struck near the mouth by gunfire. He said she is expected to survive.

The unknown shooter ran from the scene after shots were fired. There is no word on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.